Astros' Carlos Correa: Return expected Friday

Correa (rib) is expected to return to the lineup Friday against the Cardinals, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The only thing that would prevent Correa from returning is if he develops complications from his rehab appearance Wednesday. He went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored for Triple-A Round Rock and appears to be ready to go Friday, the first day he is eligible to be activated off the 60-day injured list.