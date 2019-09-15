Astros' Carlos Correa: Return imminent
Correa (back) went 1-for-2 with two walks in Triple-A Round Rock's season-ending loss to Sacramento on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With no more minor-league games left, it appears Correa's return is imminent. The shortstop will remain with Round Rock through the weekend and partake in a live batting-practice session Sunday before rejoining the Astros on their off day Monday. "If all goes well, we'll continue his rehab in the big leagues during this homestand," manager AJ Hinch said. The Astros host the Rangers for two games beginning Tuesday followed by a three-game set against the Angels that begins Friday. There is a chance Correa could ramp up slowly, playing less than a full-game in the first few games for which he's activated.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...