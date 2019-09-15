Astros' Carlos Correa: Return imminent

Correa (back) went 1-for-2 with two walks in Triple-A Round Rock's season-ending loss to Sacramento on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With no more minor-league games left, it appears Correa's return is imminent. The shortstop will remain with Round Rock through the weekend and partake in a live batting-practice session Sunday before rejoining the Astros on their off day Monday. "If all goes well, we'll continue his rehab in the big leagues during this homestand," manager AJ Hinch said. The Astros host the Rangers for two games beginning Tuesday followed by a three-game set against the Angels that begins Friday. There is a chance Correa could ramp up slowly, playing less than a full-game in the first few games for which he's activated.