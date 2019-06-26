Astros' Carlos Correa: Runs Tuesday

Correa (ribs) ran before Tuesday's game and is awaiting consultation with team doctors to discuss the next phase of his rehab, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

That next phase will be participating in baseball activities, like taking groundballs, throwing and hitting. Correa said he's no longer feeling pain. He's expected to rehab through the All-Star Game for a potential return following the mid-summer classic.

More News
Our Latest Stories