Correa went 2-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Angels.

The shortstop's first opportunity in the leadoff spot this season proved successful, and he's now hitting .282 with three homers and nine RBI through 71 at-bats in 2021. Correa has failed to record a hit in just three of his 18 starts, providing valued consistency to Houston's lineup. The 26-year-old will likely return to the middle of the order once Jose Altuve (illness) returns, but figures to continue hitting regardless of his spot in the lineup.