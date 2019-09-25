Astros' Carlos Correa: Scratched with sore back

Correa was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Mariners with a sore back, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Correa apparently came to manager AJ Hinch and let him know that his back was a little tight and while Hinch said Correa probably could have played (he took normal batting practice) if the Astros needed to win this game. Aledmys Diaz will enter the lineup at third base and Alex Bregman will slide over to shortstop.