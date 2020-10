Correa went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's win against the Twins in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round.

Correa's homer proved to be the deciding hit of the series, as his seventh-inning solo shot off Cody Stashak gave his team a 2-1 lead in a game they would eventually win 3-1. He's now gone 3-for-6 with a pair of walks so far this postseason.