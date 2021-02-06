Correa agreed to a one-year, $11.7 million contract with the Astros on Saturday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Correa was slated to go to arbitration during the offseason, but he was able to reach an agreement with Houston ahead of the case. The 26-year-old posted a .709 OPS with five home runs and 25 RBI over 58 games during the abbreviated 2020 season and will serve as the Astros' starting shortstop once again in 2021.
More News
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Collects three more hits•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Ends Game 5 with walkoff homer•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Homers yet again•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Huge day in comeback win•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Sends Astros through with homer•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Gets day off Saturday•