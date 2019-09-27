Astros' Carlos Correa: Shut down for regular season

Correa (back) has been shut down for the rest of the regular season but is expected to start Game 1 of the ALDS, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros will keep the 25-year-old out of action until the postseason to ensure he's 100 percent. Aledmys Diaz and Jack Mayfield figure to see time at shortstop in the final four regular-season contests.