Astros' Carlos Correa: Sits as expected

Correa will sit as expected Wednesday against the Rangers.

Correa isn't expected to play every day right away after returning from a nearly month-long absence with a back injury. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Tuesday and will rest Wednesday, with Alex Bregman sliding to shortstop and Aledmys Diaz starting at third base.

