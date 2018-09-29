Astros' Carlos Correa: Sits for second game Saturday

Correa will be on the bench for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

The Astros will use a total of 16 different players to start either or both games Saturday, with most players resting for at least one of the two matchups. Correa's rest will come in the nightcap after batting second and playing shortstop in the first contest. Alex Bregman will take over at shortstop for the second game.