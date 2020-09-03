site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Carlos Correa: Sitting Thursday amid slump
Correa is not in Thursday's lineup against the Rangers.
He is hitting .188 with zero home runs in 32 at-bats over his last 10 games. Jack Mayfield will start at shortstop and hit ninth.
