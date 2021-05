Correa went 2-for-4 with a home run, two walks and three total RBI in Saturday's 12-inning loss versus San Diego.

Correa opened the scoring in the contest with a two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning. He later knocked in another run with a double in the 10th, though Houston couldn't secure the victory. Saturday marked the third straight game in which Correa has reached at least three times. He has collected five hits (including two homers) and six walks over that span.