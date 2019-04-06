Astros' Carlos Correa: Slugs first homer

Correa went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the A's.

The homer was Correa's first of 2019, but the shortstop is already displaying plenty of pop -- he also has three doubles among his six hits, giving him a .33/.400/.667 slash line through five games. If he can stay healthy, Correa should have no trouble returning to the 20-HR level he reached in his first three seasons in the majors.