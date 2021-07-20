Correa went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 4-3 win over Cleveland.
Correa's been fighting a slump since early July, which was made worse by a stint on the COVID-19 injured list. Since a sixth-inning single July 4, the shortstop has gone 0-for-26 with 13 strikeouts. In the middle of that stretch, he was placed on the injured list. He confirmed to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com that he tested negative for the virus but was hospitalized and required intravenous fluids July 9. Correa said his timing has been off since coming back from the illness.