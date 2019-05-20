Astros' Carlos Correa: Smacks 11th homer

Correa went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Red Sox.

Correa took Chris Sale deep in the third inning to record his 11th home run of the season. He has now reached base in eight consecutive starts, highlighted by three multi-hit games. After battling injury for much of last season, Correa has rebounded to post an excellent .295/.357/.578 line across 185 plate appearances this season.

