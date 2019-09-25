Astros' Carlos Correa: Still out Wednesday

Correa (back) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game at Seattle, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Correa missed Tuesday's contest due to back tightness but said after the game he expected to rejoin the lineup Wednesday, though he apparently isn't quite ready to roll. According to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, the 25-year-old will sit again Thursday versus the Angels, though he said he would be OK to play if it were the playoffs.