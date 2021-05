Correa went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over Texas.

Correa knocked an opposite-field blast to cap a four-run first inning and is coming back from a slump that began when the calendar flipped to May. The slugging shortstop is 6-for-13 with two RBI, seven runs scored and reached base safely 11 times over the last four games. He and Kyle Tucker, who bats seventh behind Correa, have authored turnarounds this month, making the order deeper.