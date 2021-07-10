Correa (COVID-19) is unlikely to rejoin the Astros for Sunday's series finale against the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that Correa is still feeling sick. With the All-Star break looming, the shortstop will have some extra recovery time before the Astros begin their series in Chicago next Friday.
