Correa went 3-for-6 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 16-2 rout of the Angels.

He set the tone for the afternoon by leading off the bottom of the first inning with a blast off Griffin Canning. Correa has has a fast start to the season, slashing .284/.330/.481 through 20 games with four homers, 11 RBI and 13 runs.