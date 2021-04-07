Correa went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during Tuesday's win over the Angels.
Correa gave the Astros the lead for good with a two-run homer off Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning. He also walked in the fourth. The long ball was the first of the year for the 26-year-old, who is batting .280 overall.
