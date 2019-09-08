Astros' Carlos Correa: Takes batting practice

Correa (back) took batting practice on the field prior to Sunday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Correa began hitting off a tee Tuesday, so he appears to be progressing nicely in his return from back soreness. The 24-year-old has been sidelined since Aug. 20 due to the issue, and it remains unclear when exactly the Astros expect him to return from the injured list, though he believes he'll be back before the end of the regular season.