Astros' Carlos Correa: Takes seat Sunday

Correa is not in the Astros' lineup Sunday against the Angels.

It's been the team's plan to limit Correa's playing time since his return from a back injury. He was replaced in the sixth inning in Saturday's contest and will now remain out Sunday. Aledmys Diaz will enter the lineup and play third base while batting seventh as a result of Correa's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories