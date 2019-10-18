Astros' Carlos Correa: Takes Tanaka deep
Correa went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Thursday in an 8-3 win over the Yankees in Game 4 of the ALCS.
While Correa has struggled so far in the postseason, slashing just .167/.167/.389, it's encouraging two see him pop two homers in the last three games after he battled back problems for much of the regular season. If the Astros can wrap up the series in Game 5, it would by Correa a few additional days to rest his ailing back.
