Astros' Carlos Correa: Team targets Sunday for debut

Correa (neck) is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Rays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Correa has missed the first two games and will sit out Saturday with a neck injury sustained during a spring-training game eight days ago. He reported feeling better Friday, but manager AJ Hinch said Correa will have to get through a full workout, an event scheduled for Saturday, before he feels comfortable writing the shortstop's name in the lineup. Aledmys Diaz has been starting at short in place of Correa.