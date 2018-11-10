Astros' Carlos Correa: Undergoes nasal surgery
Correa (nose) underwent surgery to repair a deviated septum Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Correa acknowledged that he was having issues breathing on the diamond during games this past year, so he elected to go the surgical route in order to correct this problem before the 2019 campaign. On the flip side, the shortstop stated that he doesn't expect to require back surgery this offseason after battling a back injury dating back to late June. Across 110 games this past year, he slashed .239/.323/.405 and will benefit from a few months of rest to get back to 100 percent.
