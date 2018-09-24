Astros' Carlos Correa: Unlikely to return Tuesday

Correa (back) took batting practice and ran Monday but is unlikely to return Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa has missed four games while nursing a sore back and appears likely to miss at least two more. The Astros have little reason to rush him back with the division nearly clinched, though they'll likely want to get him some at-bats before the playoffs start.

