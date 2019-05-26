Astros' Carlos Correa: Walks off Red Sox

Correa went 3-for-4 with one run scored, one RBI and a walk in Saturday's 4-3 walkoff win over Boston.

Correa came to the plate in the ninth inning with nobody out and the bases juiced and drove in the game-winning run against a five-man infield. The 24-year-old was 5-for-27 over his last eight games entering the contest, but he had no issues Saturday and collected his fifth three-hit game of the year.