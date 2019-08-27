Astros' Carlos Correa: Will hit and throw soon
Correa (back) ran sprints and went through rotational exercises Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Correa has been out for a week with a sore back. He's expected to advance two hitting, fielding and throwing later this week and could be back with the Astros within two weeks.
More News
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Takes part in agility drills•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Has encouraging MRI•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Expected to return around Sept. 8•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Moving to injured list•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Likely headed to IL•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Absent from Tuesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...