Astros' Carlos Correa: Wins arbitration case
Correa won his arbitration case Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa will make $5 million this upcoming season, a fair amount more than the $4.25 offer submitted by the Astros. The figure is still considerably less than what would have been expected at this time last year, as back and oblique issues limited him to just 110 games while he struggled to a pedestrian .239/.323/.405 line. A healthy campaign could see a significant jump in his numbers and earn him a big raise.
