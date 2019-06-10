Astros' Carlos Correa: Yet to resume activities

Correa (ribs) said Sunday that he has been limited to light exercises since landing on the 10-day injured list May 29 and hasn't began any baseball activities, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

After Correa was diagnosed with a cracked rib, the Astros estimated that he would be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with the injury. With that in mind, it's not too surprising that he hasn't made any noteworthy steps forward in his recovery since suffering the injury two weeks ago. If Correa remains at the same stage in his rehab at this point next week, however, there's a good likelihood that his recovery would trend closer to the long end of that timetable. In the case, the Astros may be inclined to proceed with extra caution and hold the star shortstop out through the All-Star break.