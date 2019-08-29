Astros' Carlos Correa: Yet to resume hitting

Manager A.J. Hinch said Correa (back) has not yet resumed swinging, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa has been running and participating in rotational exercises, though he has yet to pick up a bat since landing on the injured list with a back injury Aug. 20. As such, the shortstop will remain in Houston to continue rehabbing while the Astros travel to Toronto and Milwaukee for their next five games. Look for a more concrete return date to come into focus once Correa ramps up his activities.