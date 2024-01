McCormick agreed to a one-year, $2.85 million deal with the Astros on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

McCormick is coming off a breakout year where he slashed .273/.353/.489 with 22 home runs and 19 steals in 115 games. With good health, he should blow past the 457 plate appearances he saw last year, as he is also a strong defender, capable of playing all three spots in the outfield.