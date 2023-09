McCormick (back) is starting in center field and batting seventh in his return to the lineup Friday at Arizona.

McCormick missed Wednesday's series finale at Seattle after taking an Andres Munoz fastball to the back the day before, but he's ready to rock following Thursday's scheduled team off day. The 28-year-old outfielder has posted a .911 OPS with 14 homers, 10 steals, 43 RBI and 38 runs scored in 61 games since the All-Star break.