McCormick went 2-for-3 with two homers, three RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's victory over the Guardians.

McCormick powered the Astros' offense again Wednesday, tying the game 2-2 with a two-run homer off Tanner Bibee in the second inning before giving Houston the lead with a solo blast off Nick Sandlin in the sixth, setting a new career high with 15 long balls on the year. The 28-year-old outfielder would also add a stolen base for good measure, improving to 12-for-13 on attempts this season. McCormick's been one of the hottest hitters in baseball for over a month now -- he's batting .337 (34-for-101) with eight homers and a 1.086 OPS in his last 30 games. Overall, he's slashing .286/.375/.547 with 47 RBI and 37 runs scored across 270 plate appearances in a breakout campaign.