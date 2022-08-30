Astros general manager James Click said he's hopeful McCormick (finger) will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Houston made four roster moves prior to the series opener in Arlington, but the decision to demote Jake Meyers to Triple-A Sugar Land while not placing McCormick on the injured list seemingly supports Click's notion that McCormick is primed for a return. Click added that McCormick, who has missed four straight games with a dislocated pinkie finger, is expected to share duties in center field with Mauricio Dubon moving forward now that Meyers is out of the mix. McCormick will also be a candidate to pick up reps in left field when the Astros want to give Yordan Alvarez (hand) and Trey Mancini time out of the field.