McCormick went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

McCormick had a bases-loaded single as part of a four-run, eighth-inning uprising that seized the lead and secured the win. The backup outfielder got a rare start, playing left field in place of Michael Brantley, who served as the designated hitter Sunday. Aledmys Diaz is usually the first choice to back up at corner outfield, but the Astros need to keep McCormick fresh, so he was given the start Sunday. He's batting .176 with a .668 OPS over 39 plate appearances.