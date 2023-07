McCormick went 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Angels.

McCormick belted a solo shot in the seventh inning followed by a two-run homer in the eighth. He knocked three homers with six runs scored and five RBI in two games against the Angels this weekend. The 28-year-old is up to 11 home runs and 32 RBI with a .280/.365/.522 slash line through 54 games.