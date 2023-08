McCormick went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

McCormick now has homered in back-to-back contests while extending his hitting streak to seven games -- he's gone 10-for-24 (.417) in that span. The 28-year-old McCormick is now slashing .288/.378/.539 with a career-high 17 homers, 50 RBI and 44 runs scored across 313 plate appearances in a breakout campaign.