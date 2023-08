McCormick went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in Monday's win over Boston.

McCormick ripped a three-run shot in the fourth inning followed by a solo homer in the eighth. He's produced two multi-homer games this month and has now gone deep six times in August. During those 17 games, he's gone 17-for-59 (.288). On the year, McCormick is slashing .286/.374/.544 with 19 homers and 54 RBI.