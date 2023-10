McCormick is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 3 of the ALCS at Texas.

Mauricio Dubon will start in center field and bat seventh versus the Rangers and right-hander Max Scherzer. McCormick is 6-for-19 (.316) so far in the playoffs, but all six of those hits have been singles and he slashed just .194/.260/.299 across his final 73 regular-season plate appearances.