McCormick went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Athletics.

McCormick saw an eight-game hitting streak dating back to July 9 snapped, but he was still able to get on base. He's 13-for-29 with six walks and three steals over his last nine contests. The outfielder has often had to battle for playing time, but he's been an everyday player of late. He's slashing .282/.372/.520 with 12 home runs, 11 steals, 35 RBI, 30 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple through 59 contests. McCormick may end up taking a cut in playing time once Yordan Alvarez (oblique) returns, which is expected to happen Monday.