McCormick had to be scratched from the Astros' lineup Thursday in Baltimore due to a bruised left knee, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCormick banged up his knee while diving for Adley Rutschman's first-inning triple during Wednesday's win over the Orioles. He's considered day-to-day. Mauricio Dubon slotted into left field in McCormick's place Thursday.