McCormick is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Orioles.

Jake Meyers will start in center field and Yainer Diaz will serve as the Astros' designated hitter. Yordan Alvarez is in left field and Martin Maldonado is catching. This looks to be a routine day of rest for McCormick, who has reached base in 12 straight games and boasts an .891 OPS on the year.