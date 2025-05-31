The Astros placed McCormick on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain, retroactive to Friday.

McCormick has gone 4-for-18 with two RBI and two runs scored since the start of May, but he'll now be unavailable for at least the next nine days while he recovers from his strained oblique. Shay Whitcomb will come up from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill the open roster spot.