McCormick went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 8-0 win over the Nationals.

McCormick had gone just 1-for-17 with two RBI and six strikeouts over his five games prior to Sunday's matchup, but he gave the Astros some insurance against Washington with his third home run of the year. Over his last 15 games, the 27-year-old has hit .196 with three homers, 11 runs, eight RBI and a steal.