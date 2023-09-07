McCormick hit a solo home run as a pinch hitter in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Rangers.

McCormick snapped an 11-game homer drought with the blast. In that span, he hit .292 (14-for-48) with three doubles and eight RBI. The homer got him to 20 long balls for the first time in his three major-league seasons. The outfielder has added 63 RBI, 54 runs scored, 14 stolen bases, 16 doubles and two triples while slashing .289/.371/.527 through 384 plate appearances. While McCormick has played well, he's likely to be in a part-time role between left field and center field, splitting time with Yordan Alvarez, Michael Brantley and Mauricio Dubon.