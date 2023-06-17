McCormick went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a stolen base Friday against the Reds.

McCormick was in the lineup for the third time in the last four games, though each has come against a lefty. Meanwhile, he's been forced to the bench in each of Houston's last three games against righties, suggesting he's fallen into a short-side platoon role. Even so, McCormick has already swiped a career-high six bases and has maintained a career-best .213 ISO across 138 plate appearances on the season.