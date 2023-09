McCormick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's the second time on the bench in the last four games for McCormick, despite the fact he's hitting .300/.345/.475 with four homers, 13 RBI and 12 runs in his past 20 contests. Mauricio Dubon will start in center field and bat eight in Sunday's series finale versus New York.