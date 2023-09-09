McCormick will be on the bench for Saturday's game against San Diego.

McCormick is having a career year, with personal bests in all three aspects of his .285/.367/.521 slash line as well as career highs in homers (20) and steals (14). Despite that success, he's seen his playing time slip since Michael Brantley returned from the injured list in late August, particularly against righties. He's now been on the bench against three of the last four right-handers the Astros have faced, with Mauricio Dubon again starting in center field while Brantley starts in left.