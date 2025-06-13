Astros' Chas McCormick: Starts swinging
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCormick (oblique) hit off a tee Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
It's the first update on McCormick since the Astros placed him on the 10-day injured list May 31 due to a strained left oblique. While it's encouraging to see him begin swinging a bat, McCormick likely still has more hurdles to clear before being activated.
